Famous Streets That Tourists Love, and Locals Hate

What's the first thing that comes to mind when someone says they want to go to Bourbon Street in New Orleans? TOURIST. Yep, it's a dead giveaway for sure, because nobody who actually lives in New Orleans would be caught dead on Bourbon Street unless they have out of towners visiting. So, you definitely get the picture.

Insider found 15 extremely famous streets across the USA that are just like Bourbon is to New Orleans, and the list is below. Whether they are too crowded, or too crazy, or both, locals just don't really care to join the fun at these iconic locations. And, I have to admit, I'm one of the tourists who has visited most of these. Sorry, y'all, I thought they were, for the most part, pretty fun!