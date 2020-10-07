Famous Athletes to Wear a Mask

You've probably seen more people wearing masks in 2020 than you have in every other year of your life combined.

Living in a COVID world has led many to practice social distancing, and wear a mask when in public.

In the month of October, my kids get excited when they see Halloween decorations and begin to tell me all the different things they'd like to dress up as for Halloween.

All this talk of masks got me to thinking about athletes who wore a mask, whether it be during play, in a press conference, or just for fun.