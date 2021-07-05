The revolving door of Lafayette television talent continues to spin.

This time, that revolving door is bringing back one veteran of the Lafayette TV airwaves and taking away two people who have been on the air for several years.

Former KLFY sports reporter and morning show anchor Jeff Horchak is coming back to Acadiana. He will take over as an evening anchor at KADN and KLAF.

Horchak is returning to the Hub City after spending the last two years as an evening news anchor at KNOE in Monroe.

Horchak first came to Lafayette in 2007 as a weekend sports anchor and reporter for Channel 10. After nearly a decade in that role, he moved into news by becoming one of the co-anchors of morning show Passe Partout.

In 2019, Horchak left KLFY to take the evening anchor positions at KNOE. While in Monroe, Horchak landed a one-on-one interview with President Donald Trump when Trump visited Monroe for a campaign rally.

Horchak's move to the KADN/KLAF duopoly reunites him with two of his former KLFY colleagues. His co-anchor will be former Channel 10 reporter Jazmin Thibodeaux. The stations' general manager is Nanette Lavergne, KLFY's former human relations and business manager during Mike Barras's regime.

While one familiar face is coming back to the Lafayette airwaves, two others are going off the air.

KATC weekend anchor and weekday reporter Kendria Lafleur signed off for the final time last week.

Lafleur started her broadcast career at KATC in 2015. In 2018, she was promoted to the weekend anchor. Over the last five years, the Ville Platte native has covered a plethora of breaking news events, including the 2016 floods, last summer's protest in Lafayette, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

On her Facebook page, Lafleur expressed gratitude to the viewers for their support over the last six years.

Thank you to the viewers for allowing me into your homes every night and watching me grow throughout my time at KATC.

I’m extremely grateful for the experience and friends I’ve gained along the way, and the many people who’ve shared their stories with me.

Lafleur says she's moving to take on another challenge. However, she did not say where she was doing or what she'll be doing. We'll update you as soon as we find out.

Also leaving KATC: Sports director Andrew Clay.

Clay succeeded Travis Webb as Channel 3's lead sports anchor and reporter, coming to Lafayette in 2017 from WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania. The Emmy-Award winner is returning to his native Pennsylvania, where he will take over as a sports reporter at WTAJ in Altoona. This will allow Clay the opportunity to cover his favorite college sports program, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Best of luck to Jeff, Kendria, and Andrew in their new endeavors.

