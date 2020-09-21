Falcons Set New Records In Unprecedented Collapse To Cowboys

How can a franchise, best known for blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl, remind the world of their ineptitude?

By suffering an unprecedented loss of course.

In epic fashion, the Atlanta Falcons suffered a historical collapse yesterday in a 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Falcons became the first team in NFL history (or at least since 1933) to lose a game when scoring 39 points without a single turnover.

Granted, the stakes of a week 2 regular-season game are much lighter than the Super Bowl, but the Falcons have a way of making the impossible possible when it comes to losing.

Leading 20-0 in the first half, the Falcons allowed the Cowboys to slowly mound a comeback.

Leading 39-30 with 2:33 left in the 4th quarter, the win probably was 99.9% for Atlanta.

Personally, I think the formula should be altered based on each franchise.

1 in 1,000 is more like 3 in 28 for the Falcons.

In order to procure their place on the wrong side of NFL history, Atlanta had to allow Dallas to recover this onside kick.

Did the Falcons think the ball recently tested positive for COVID-19?

You've got to give it to Atlanta.

Most NFL losses are forgettable.

The Falcons are now responsible for two of the most unforgettable losses in league history.