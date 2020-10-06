Falcons Legend Blasts His Former Team, Calls It “Karma”

When you're 0-4 and the laughing stock of the NFL, plenty of critics will pile on. But when it's a former legend of your own team calling you out, it stings a little more.

Following last night's 30-16 loss, the Atlanta Falcons are a bottom feeder in the NFL.

With a talented roster, they've bumbled their way to epic losses (much to the delight of Saints fans).

In 1998, the Falcons won the NFC before losing in the Super Bowl. Perhaps the biggest component of their success that season was running back Jamal Anderson, who led the NFL in rushing (1,846 yards) and was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

Ouch.

Burning it all down (metaphorically) may not be a bad idea.