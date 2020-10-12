Falcons Fire HC Dan Quinn & GM Thomas Dimitroff

One NFC South Division organization is now looking for a new head coach and general manager after a winless start.

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 setback to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the team's fifth consecutive loss to begin the 2020 season.

Team president Rich McKay will assume day-to-day oversight of football operations in the interim, according to a statement Sunday from the Falcons. An interim head coach is expected to be announced Monday.

The 50-year old Quinn was in his sixth season as head coach of the Falcons, finishing with an overall record of 43-42 record, including back-to-back 7-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Quinn led the Falcons to an appearance in Super Bowl LI following the 2016 season, suffering a heartbreaking 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots, after squandering a 28-3 lead.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Quinn served as defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks for two years (2013-2014), after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at the University of Florida for two years (2011-2012).

Quinn has also served on the coaching staffs of the San Francisco 49ers (2001-2004), Miami Dolphins (2005-2006), and New York Jets (2007-2008).

The 54-year old Dimitroff joined the Falcons in 2008, after serving as Director of College Scouting for the New England Patriots from 2003-2007.

The Falcons have suffered losses to the Seahawks (38-25), Dallas Cowboys (40-39), Chicago Bears (30-26), Green Bay Packers (30-16), and Panthers to begin the season.

Atlanta returns to action this Sunday when they travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a road match-up against the Minnesota Vikings.