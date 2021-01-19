Ex-UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley Inks Reserve/Future Deal with Browns

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star will begin the 2021 NFL season with the same organization that he began his professional career with in 2020.

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played for Louisiana for four seasons (2016-2019), was signed to a Reserve/Futures contract by the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Players who sign reserve/futures contracts will officially join the respective rosters of the team they signed with when the new league year begins on March 17 and cannot be signed by any other organization.

The Browns signed Bradley, who helped the Cajuns to 11 wins last season in 2019, a school record, as an undrafted free agent back in May.

Bradley spent most of 2020 on Cleveland's practice squad but did see time on the Browns' active roster late in the season.

Over parts of three games, including one as a starter, Bradley registered five receptions for 60 yards, with all of his catches coming in a Week 16 Browns loss (23-16) to the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019, good enough to be named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, as well as a third-team All-Louisiana selection.

Over his career with Louisiana, Bradley appeared in 52 games, accumulating 160 receptions for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley averaged 14.7 yards-per-catch over his career, while hauling in ten touchdown catches in each of his last two seasons.

A graduate of Choctaw County High School, Bradley rushed for 4,636 yards and 76 touchdowns in a four-year career, including 2,606 yards on 247 carries with 47 touchdowns while passing for 1,437 yards and nine touchdowns as a prep senior.