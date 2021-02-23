Ex-UL Softball Player Kourtney Gremillion Appears as Pitcher

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently made her debut at a position most people don't associate with her.

First baseman Kourtney Gremillion, who played for Louisiana from 2018-2020 before transferring to Charlotte, made her collegiate pitching debut for the 49ers over the weekend.

In a 13-5 Charlotte loss to Georgia Southern, Gremillion, who pitched at the prep level, appeared one inning inside the circle, allowing three runs on two hits in a contest at the Bubly Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

Of course, Gremillion is better known for her hitting and fielding at first base, where she plays for Charlotte while hitting third in the batting order.

A senior at Charlotte this season, Gremillion is hitting .261 with six runs batted in.

The 49ers are currently 3-4 on the season.

A native of Gonzales and a graduate of St. Amant High School, Gremillion is the sister of former UL third baseman Kara Gremillion and the niece of former Cajun greats Stacie Gremillion and Sandy Percle.

After redshirting the 2017 season, Gremillion made her collegiate debut in 2018, appearing in 56 games, including 55 as a starter, hitting .288 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in, good enough for her to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.

In 2019, Gremillion appeared in 55 games, including 41 as a starter, hitting .339, to go along with five homers and 31 RBI's, good enough for her to grab First-Team All-Louisiana and Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades.

In 2020, appeared in 13 games, hitting .167.

Over 124 career games at UL, Gremillion has hit .303 with 8 homers and 57 RBI's.