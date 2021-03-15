Ex-UL Head Coach Mark Hudspeth Adds Former NFL DC to His Staff

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Mark Hudspeth continues to put together quite an impressive staff in his new position as a prep coach.

Hudspeth, now the head coach at Gulf Shores High School, named former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder as his program's defensive coordinator over the weekend.

The 61-year old VanGorder, who most recently served as defensive coordinator at Bowling Green from 2019-2020, served as the defensive coordinator at Louisville in 2018.

VanGorder, who has an impressive resume, served as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons from 2008-2011, also served as the defensive coordinator at such schools as Georgia (2001-2004), Auburn (2012), Notre Dame (2014-2016), while serving as an assistant coach in the NFL for the New York Jets in 2013.

While at Georgia, VanGorder won the Broyles Award in 2003, representing the top assistant coach in the nation.

Hudspeth reportedly planned to hire former Troy, Illinois, and West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, who was the head coach at Wyoming from 2000-2002, but that never materialized.

Gulf Shores has former South Alabama offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield as its offensive coordinator.

Edenfield served as Hudspeth's offensive coordinator at North Alabama from 2002-2007.

Yes, that is a very impressive high school coaching staff.

Gulf Shores plays in Class 6A in Alabama. The Dolphins finished last season with an overall record of 2-8.

Hudspeth was head coach of Louisiana for seven seasons (2011-2017). He was let go following a 5-7 season in 2017.

In 2018, Hudspeth served as tight ends coach at Mississippi State, before he got his next head coaching gig at Austin Peay for the 2019 campaign.

Hudspeth resigned as head football coach at Austin Peay on July 4th of last year, after only one year there, a season in which he guided the school to a school-record 11-win season.