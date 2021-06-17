Ex-UL Great Jonathan Lucroy Helps AAA Team to Winning Record

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Baseball star is paying dividends to his latest professional organization, helping its minor league affiliate to a winning record so far in 2021.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, now with the Atlanta Braves organization, has helped their AAA affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, get off to a 19-18 start.

Over 21 games this season, Lucroy is hitting .233 with two home runs and 13 runs batted in.

Lucroy signed with the Braves on May 14 after being released by the Washington Nationals one month earlier, after hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two RBI's over five games.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy signed with the Chicago White Sox in early February but was released before the start of the season.

For Lucroy, the Braves are his 10th organization during his career, all since 2016.

After one at-bat with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Lucroy was sent to the team's alternate site, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, made his Major League debut in 2010.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels in 2019, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 35-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, Cubs, and Red Sox throughout his career, while also spending spring training with the White Sox this year.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 547 runs batted in.