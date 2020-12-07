Ex UL DB Tracy Walker Has Big Game/He & Wife Have First Child

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had a big defensive outing on Sunday, two days after he and his wife had a day the couple will always remember.

Safety Tracy Walker, piled up four tackles for Detroit, in its 34-30 win over the Detroit Lions, 48 hours after he and his wife Bella welcomed their first baby into their lives.

Of the four tackles that Walker had, three of them were solo stops, to help the Lions comeback from a 30-20 deficit to get the triumph and improve to 5-7 on the season

In Week 3, Walker had his best game of the season, totaling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Twelve games into the season, Walker has accumulated 59 tackles, including 42 solo stops, to go along with three tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL, and we wish he and his wife Bella on the birth of their first child.