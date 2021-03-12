Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram to Sign With Texans

A former New Orleans Saints running back has apparently found a new NFL employer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Mark Ingram has reached an agreement with the Houston Texans.

Schefter reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million over one season.

The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner while at Alabama, Ingram was selected by the Saints in the first round, with the 28th-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection while in New Orleans, in 2014 and 2017, Ingram played eight years for the Saints (2011-2018), before joining the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he played for the last two seasons.

In eight years with the Saints, Ingram rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns, before rushing for 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two years with the Ravens.

Ingram ranks second on the Saints all-time rushing list, only 89 yards behind Deuce McAllister, while ranking atop the franchise's all-time rushing touchdowns list with 50.

Over parts of ten seasons in the NFL, Ingram has rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Now 31-years old, Ingram only rushed 299 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore last season but is only one year removed from a Pro Bowl season with the Ravens in 2019, when he rushed for 1,018 yards and ten touchdowns.