A former New Orleans Saints' running back has a new NFL home.

The 24-year old Williams appeared in three games for the Saints this season, carrying the football three times for no yards, prior to being released last Thursday.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Williams, who played his college football at Arkansas, played the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills, before opening the 2017 campaign on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Williams was signed to the Saints' squad in November of last year.

Williams was released by the Saints on September 1 of this year, signed to the practice squad the next day, and then promoted to the active roster on September 8.