A former NFL head coach who guided one of his two teams to a Super Bowl appearance reportedly has an interest in a college football opening at an FCS school.

FootballScoop reported on Sunday that Jeff Fisher, the former head coach of the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams has an interest in the head coaching opening at Montana St.

Montana St., which is located in Bozeman, Montana, is a member of the Big Sky Conference.

The Bobcats are looking to replace Jeff Choate, who left to become the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Texas.

The 62-year old Fisher last coached in 2016.

Fisher, who became head coach of the then Houston Oilers in 1994, guided that franchise to six playoff appearances over 17 years, including 1999, when the Titans (who had moved from Houston to Nashville, Tennessee) fell to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, 23-16.

Following the 2008 season, Fisher was named the Maxwell Club NFL Coach of the Year

Fisher remained with the Titans through the 2010 campaign.

Following his stint with the Oilers/Titans, Fisher became the head coach of the Rams, with who he remained with from 2012-2016.

Over parts of 23 seasons as an NFL head coach, Fisher compiled an overall record of 173-165-1.