Ex-Missouri Guard Xavier Pinson to Transfer to LSU

After three players announced last week they would be leaving the LSU Tigers basketball team to enter the NBA Draft, fans of the team are surely welcoming the news that came through yesterday.

Missouri transfer point guard Xavier Pinson announced on his Instagram page his intentions to join Will Wade and the Tigers basketball program.

The addition of Pinson is significant. The 6'2" guard led the Missouri Tigers in scoring this past season as he averaged 13.6 points per game while starting all 26 games. He added 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Pinson also shot 38.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc.

Missouri made the NCAA tournament last month as a #9 seed but fell to #8 seed Oklahoma 72-68 in the first round. Pinson had arguably his worst game of the season in that contest going 1 for 7 from the field and scoring only two points in 18 minutes of action.

The addition of Pinson is still very much welcomed by LSU head coach Will Wade. His program had three players declare for the NBA Draft last week -- Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart, and Darius Days.

Only Days did not hire an agent, meaning he can test the draft waters and return to school should he choose.