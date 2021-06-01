Ex-McNeese Softball Coach Mike Smith Takes Over at Cal Baptist

A former head softball coach at a state school has landed a new position on the west coast.

Mike Smith, the former head coach at McNeese St., as well as Ole Miss, was named the new head coach at California Baptist last week.

For Smith, this will be his second stint at Cal Baptist, who was the head coach of the Lancers for 8 seasons, from 2004-2011.

Smith was placed on administrative leave in November of 2019 by Ole Miss, pending what was described as a non-financial, external audit of the program, before stepping down one month later.

Smith was suspended prior to the start of the 2019 season, before returning to coach Ole Miss for the remainder of the year. At the time, a university release described that suspension as being, “for not meeting the university's expectations for operating the program”.

Smith was the Rebels’ head coach from 2015-2019, guiding the program to four NCAA tournament appearances, as well as two Super Regional berths.

In his final season of 2019, Smith helped Ole Miss to an overall record of 41-20, and a berth in an NCAA Super Regional, after defeating the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the championship round of the Oxford, Mississippi Regional.

During his tenure as Rebels’ head coach, Smith compiled an overall record of 186-114, including the 2017 SEC tournament title.

Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Smith coached at McNeese St., guiding the Cowgirls to an overall record of 112-53 and two first-place finishes in the Southland Conference from 2012-2014..

Cal Baptist finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 21-30-1, to go along with a league mark of 8-10 mark in Western Athletic Conference play.

Smith will replace Bill Baber as the Lancers head coach, but Baber will stay on staff as an assistant.