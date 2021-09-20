Ex-LSU Star Joe Burrow Had His Worst Game Since 4th Grade

It was barely two year ago that Joe Burrow, then a senior - but unproven - quarterback for Louisiana State University, put together what may be the greatest season in the history of college football.

But the National Football League is a different story.

Coming off an injury shortened, but highly lauded rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow raised the hopes of their long-suffering fans even higher, leading the team to a thrilling overtime win over Minnesota in week one of the new year.

But then came week two.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner came crashing back to football reality Sunday, not only throwing a trio of interceptions, but throwing the three picks on successive passes, as the Bengals fell to Chicago, 20-17.

The first INT cost Cincinnati seven points. Burrow tried to hit receiver Tyler Boyd, but the ball was picked off and Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was end zone bound.

Then on his next two throws, Burrow threw interceptions to Chicago's Jaylon Johnson and Angelo Blackson, ending any chance his team had of a win.

Going into Sunday's contest, the former LSU great had thrown 199 straight passes without an interception, but as Sports Illustrated reported, "growing pains come for every non-Mahomes quarterback, regardless of draft selection spot. Burrow learned that the hard way on Sunday."

It takes more than physical talent to succeed in the NFL, and if past is prologue, Burrow, who overcame more than one bad day at the college level before becoming a a Baton Rouge legend, has plenty of TD passes, big game wins and maybe even a Super Bowl in his future.

