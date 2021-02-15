Ex-Cajuns Gremillion & Holland Open Season with New Schools

Two former starters for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns began their respective 2021 college softball seasons with their new schools over the weekend.

First baseman Kourtney Gremillion and second/baseman Brittany Holland, both played three seasons for the Cajuns, from 2018-2020, both saw action with their new programs over the weekend.

Gremillion, who is now at Charlotte, went 0-4 in the 49ers' 4-3 win over Appalachian St. in their season-opener last Friday, while playing first base and hitting third in the lineup.

A native of Gonzales and a graduate of St. Amant High School, Gremillion is the sister of former UL third baseman Kara Gremillion and the niece of former Cajun greats Stacie Gremillion and Sandy Percle.

After redshirting the 2017 season, Gremillion made her collegiate debut in 2018, appearing in 56 games, including 55 as a starter, hitting .288 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in, good enough for her to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.

In 2019, Gremillion appeared in 55 games, including 41 as a starter, hitting .339, to go along with five homers and 31 RBI's, good enough for her to grab First-Team All-Louisiana and Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades.

In 2020, Gremillion appeared in 13 games, hitting .167.

Holland, who is now at Arizona St., didn't see action last Thursday, as the Sun Devils swept a doubleheader from BYU, but was the starter at second base in two games last Friday when Arizona St. captured triumphs over Seattle and Utah.

In those two games, Holland went 2-for-4, including a double, with two runs batted in, and a walk.

Holland, who played one season at Central Arizona College, was named an NJCAA first-team All-American following the 2017 season, after hitting .471, to go along with 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.

Prior to the 2018 season, Holland signed with Louisiana before opening the year as the starting second baseman and the #5 hitter in the batting order.

Her season came to an abrupt end in the third game of the season, however. During a 7-1 win over Evansville, Holland tore the ACL in her right knee, while crossing home plate.

In only three games that season, Holland accumulated 4 hits in 7 at-bats, while scoring twice, and driving in three runs.

After a successful surgery, Holland was expected to be fully recovered by the start of the 2019 season before the injury bug hit her yet again.

During preseason drills prior to the 2019 campaign, Holland tore the ACL in her left knee, causing her to miss the entire season.

It really was an unfortunate setback for Holland, who worked so hard to rehab her first knee injury, and then injured her other knee.

A lot of athletes would have just mentally checked out, or just wouldn't have had the ability to bounce back after two knee surgeries, but Holland is obviously not one of your ordinary athletes.

She pushed aside any self-pity, buried any doubt, and worked hard to get back on the diamond.

That hard work paid off last season when Holland appeared in 11 games, including seven as a starter, hitting .333 with one homer and five runs batted in before the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the second half of the season.