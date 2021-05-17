Ex-Cajun Kourtney Gremillion Garners All-Conference Honors

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently was named an All-Conference player after her first season at her new school.

First baseman Kourtney Gremillion, who played for Louisiana from 2018-2020 before transferring to Charlotte, was named a First-Team All-Conference USA selection last week.

A senior at Charlotte this season, Gremillion hit .294, to go along with six home runs and 43 runs batted in to finish off her career in style.

The 49ers finished the season with an overall record of 31-19.

Gremillion even saw one inning of action inside of the circle as a pitcher for Charlotte this season.

A native of Gonzales and a graduate of St. Amant High School, Gremillion is the sister of former UL third baseman Kara Gremillion and the niece of former Cajun greats Stacie Gremillion and Sandy Percle.

After redshirting the 2017 season, Gremillion made her collegiate debut in 2018, appearing in 56 games, including 55 as a starter, hitting .288 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in, good enough for her to be named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team.

In 2019, Gremillion appeared in 55 games, including 41 as a starter, hitting .339, to go along with five homers and 31 RBI's, good enough for her to grab First-Team All-Louisiana and Second-Team All-Sun Belt accolades.

In the shortened 2020 season, which was eventually canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Gremillion appeared in 13 games, hitting .167.

Over 124 career games at UL, Gremillion has hit .303 with 8 homers and 57 RBI's.