Every Louisiana Restaurant That Has Been on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’

If you're a foodie, you've likely seen the long-running Food Network Show starring celebrity chef Guy Fieri called "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."

It's, of course, the show where Guy travels the country looking for the best "Mom & Pop" kind of restaurants that serve unique, down-home, tasty and often very affordable meals.

Now, I have no clue how many restaurants have been featured on this show over the years. It's got to be hundreds or even thousands.

What better state to try its cooking though than Louisiana? While I couldn't recall any episode that featured an Acadiana restaurant, I was thinking that for sure Mr. Fieri has paid a visit or two to at least a few of our states' restaurants.

Upon some research, the results were not surprising. The show so far has featured a total of 20 Louisiana restaurants and basically all of them in the New Orleans area. (Sadly, a couple of the restaurants have since closed. I didn't include those restaurants in this list.)

Hey, Guy still has plenty of time to come explore the rest of the state. In the meantime, check out the list of Bayou State restaurants that have made the show so far.