Even Roger Goodell Wants Saints Fans Back in the Dome

It's been a crazy year so far. And the fact that we even HAVE football games in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is truly amazing. Last week, when the New Orleans Saints hosted the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 750 family members of coaches, players and staff were allowed to actually view the game in person. This was used as a sort of "test" to see if health protocols were followed, so that more fans could possibly view games in the future.

Well, according to NOLA.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent an email to New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell this week to say how much he was looking forward to having fans back in the stands for the Saints games. And so far, the mayor has not responded. Crickets. She jokingly stated "Still a little salty about the flag on the play. I wish he would have said how great he loved the Saints two years ago." Of course, she is referring to the Los Angeles Rams defensive pass interference play in the NFC championship game in 2019.

Cantrell says she is in contact with Saints officials concerning having fans attend games, and she stated at a press conference that she heard everything went smoothly at the Green Bay game last week, and she will continue to monitor the progress. The next home game for the Saints is on Monday, October 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. No tailgating is allowed for games in the Superdome, and NOLA.com says no official determination has been made as of now regarding whether fans will be able to attend or not. Geaux Saints!