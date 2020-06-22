Eunice Head Coach Paul Trosclair Resigns Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to reports from Andrew Clay at KATC Sports Eunice head football coach Paul Trosclair will be stepping down from his post after a decorated 25 years of coaching.

Coach Trosclair's most recent success came during the Class 3A State Title game in which his squad exploded for a 59-47 victory over the Sterlington Panthers. It was the program's first State Title in 36 long years when they last won it all in 1982.

The head coach underwent treatments for a cancer diagnosis in 2014 and because of that, he felt that it was no longer safe for him to be on the sidelines.

Trosclair, in a statement to The Advocate, had this to say, “I love Eunice High School and I’m going to miss it. But when school starts, I just can’t see feeling comfortable walking in the crowded hallways."

While the coach is in remission he says that he wants that trend to continue.

“I’m still in remission, and I’d like to keep it that way. It’s a sad time, but I just don’t feel like I have an option. I just don’t think there’s another decision that I could make.”

The 64-year old coach hopes he can still be of assistance from afar according to The Advocate's Kevin Foote. “I’m hoping to be able to help out in any way that I can. I just don’t know what’s going to be possible right now. There are just so many unanswered questions.”

It's got to be a very difficult spot to be in for Trosclair who wants to do the safest thing for him personally but in doing so has to give up doing what he loves. We wish you nothing but the best coach.

It is said that offensive coordinator Andre Vige will take over as the head coach in an interim fashion.