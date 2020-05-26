Ethan Laing Commits to LSU

A local prep football standout will be taking his talents to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers.

Ethan Laing, a receiver who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Monday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from LSU.

Laing was in attendance last November when the Tigers played host to the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2019 regular-season finale for both teams.

That wasn't Laing's first visit to Baton Rouge, after prior visits in October and November.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Laing recently graduated from LCA this spring.

View highlights of Laing, below: