ESPN’s Too Early Top 25 Poll Will Get UL and LSU Fans Talking

The day after a sports season ends, the headlines are filled with championship game reaction and a look ahead to next season.

Following Alabama's win over Ohio State to claim the 2020 National Championship, betting odds for the 2021 National Title were released.

Tide head coach Nick Saban was asked questions about what the process would be like the following season.

When sports fans can't get enough, give them more.

ESPN released their "way too early top 25" college football rankings for 2021, and it will assuredly have Louisiana and LSU fans talking.

The Ragin' Cajuns at #19 and the Tigers at #20.

Will the preseason AP and Coaches Poll look like that in August? Probably not. Either team could be ranked higher or lower by the time a certified poll comes out.

Louisiana finished last season at 10-1 and ranked #15 in the AP Poll.

LSU fell out of the top 25 and ended the year 5-5., one year after arguably the best college football season in history.

What will each have in store next season?

Time will tell, but in the meantime, let the fanbases argue about unofficial rankings released by ESPN.