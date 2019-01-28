ESPN’s Jason Witten Breaks Pro Bowl Trophy [VIDEO]

Watch as ESPN announcer Jason Witten breaks the MVP trophy for the Pro Bowl.

As the former Dallas Cowboy went to hand the trophy to Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams, he lifted it from the top of the trophy, thus pulling the upper part of the trophy from its base.

Of course, the internet reacted immediately to this as many found this mishap to be more entertaining than the actual game.

Either Witten has been hitting the gym a lot since retiring from the NFL or he never had the course on trophy presentations.

Still so funny!