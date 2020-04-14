ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says College Football Could Start In February

College football starting in February and lasting until June or August?

That's possible, according to at least one college football expert.

ESPN's Chris Fowler, the former host of "College GameDay" and the current play-by-play broadcaster for Saturday Night Football on ABC, said on a social media post on Sunday night that there is "informed speculation" from a "lot of reasonable people" about the college football season beginning as late as February is "gaining momentum."

Now, understand; nobody knows what's going to happen during the Coronavirus pandemic. A number of people say the college football season will start on time. Some others say the season will be played but will be delayed. Yet others say the season won't be played at all.

The bottom line is it is still too early to tell. Nobody knows. These are only ideas.

That being said, Fowler is a highly-respected personality with a lot of reliable sources, so it's interesting to hear his thoughts.