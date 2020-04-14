ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says College Football Could Start In February
College football starting in February and lasting until June or August?
That's possible, according to at least one college football expert.
ESPN's Chris Fowler, the former host of "College GameDay" and the current play-by-play broadcaster for Saturday Night Football on ABC, said on a social media post on Sunday night that there is "informed speculation" from a "lot of reasonable people" about the college football season beginning as late as February is "gaining momentum."
We are 20 Saturdays from the SCHEDULED start of CFB.. so how likely is that looking? What scenarios are being weighed? When will we know more? Who’s gonna decide all this? You sure are asking a lot of questions! And I get it. I’m starving for answers too. So here’s some “informed speculation” on where we are now after checking in with folks this week. I can only be so specific and people don’t want their names attached to this topic right now. But... here goes. Please comment with your take if you like. #cfb #collegefootball #football #sports @espn @espncfb
Now, understand; nobody knows what's going to happen during the Coronavirus pandemic. A number of people say the college football season will start on time. Some others say the season will be played but will be delayed. Yet others say the season won't be played at all.
The bottom line is it is still too early to tell. Nobody knows. These are only ideas.
That being said, Fowler is a highly-respected personality with a lot of reliable sources, so it's interesting to hear his thoughts.