ESPN Officially Announces New Monday Night Football Broadcast Team

As NFL teams put on pads for training camp today, it will still be several weeks before we hear a broadcaster calling an NFL game.

With no preseason this year, NFL fans anxiously await the kickoff of the 2020 season.

ESPN's Monday Night Football (MNF) will have a new look this season, with an entirely new broadcasting team.

Last month, reports floated of a likely three-man booth including Steve Levy as play-by-play, and a pair of color analysts in Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

Today, the network made it official.

The only on-camera talent who remains is place is Emmy-winning reporter Lisa Salters, who remains in her role as sideline reporter.

"Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans," said ESPN Executive VP Connor Schell in a press release. "We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week."

The trio's first game on MNF was actually last season, but only a single game.

Each year, ESPN broadcasts a Monday Night Football doubleheader in week 1.

Last year, Levy, Griese and Riddick called the second game of the DH between the Broncos and Raiders.

This year, they'll call the second game of the DH again when the Broncos host the Titans.

The first game of the MNF week 1 DH will be called by the College Gameday duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, calling their first NFL game in a matchup between the Steelers and Giants.