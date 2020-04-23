ESPN College Football Analyst Todd McShay Out For NFL Draft

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

ESPN college football analyst announced Thursday that he will not be present or take part in any fashion regarding the 2020 NFL Draft as he recovers from the coronavirus.

The 43-year old has been with ESPN since 2006 covering college football and working alongside Mel Kiper Jr. breaking down potential NFL prospects as they get ready to make the quantum leap to the league.

Here's what McShay had to say via his Twitter account about not being able to partake in the 2020 NFL Draft coverage this year:

It certainly won't be the same having him and Kiper together this year during the draft but a lot of things aren't normal nowadays. We wish nothing but the best for McShay in his recovery from the coronavirus.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook