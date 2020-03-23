ESPN 1420 to Remain Live and Local

First, we hope everyone is being safe and taking all the recommended safety precautions amid the coronavirus spread. Please stay safe out there.

Second, we apologize for the lack of local programming the last few days after having our entire station cleaned and sanitized.

Third, we're excited to back on today with our daily weekday lineup, full of live and local programming.

With local shows The Starting Lineup, Footenotes, Different Notes, and The Sports Note from 7 am to noon, followed by the national ESPN Radio show First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz, ESPN 1420 wants to spend time quarantine time the only way we know how, talking sports.

At 2 pm, Top's Take kicks off 5 more hours of local programming, with Bird's Eye View, The Sports Gap, The Great S.C.O.T.T. Show and The World With G.

In order to do our part with social distancing, the majority of shows will take place outside of the studio, with on-air personalities hosting their shows from their homes.

Just because sporting events are on hiatus doesn't mean sports talk radio has to be.

We can't wait to have many sports debates with you, our wonderful listeners, and bring you tons of awesome interviews with various personalities from the world of sports.