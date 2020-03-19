ESPN 1420 Coronavirus Station Update
Do to the Coronavirus pandemic, we here at ESPN 1420 are taking an abundance of caution.
We are currently in the process of having the entire station cleaned and sanitized over the next day or two.
Because of this, we won't have any local programming, as we'll be airing all programming courtesy of ESPN Radio.
Our local programs will return as soon as possible.
We're doing our part, so please do yours.
Stay safe, alert, cautious, and aware.
We appreciate you immensely, and we thank you for your patience.