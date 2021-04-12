Escape Room of Lafayette to Open New Larger Location on Johnston Street

Escape Room of Lafayette will soon be opening another larger location.

According to Developing Lafayette, the Hub City's original escape room is expanding with a new 7,000 square foot "mega location" at 5520 Johnston Street, which is the Centerpiece Shopping Center.

The original location is on Congress Street and has been entertaining folks since 2016. The company would later open up another escape room on Westgate Road in Scott.

“By moving to this new location we want to create a variety of thrilling interactive experiences all under one roof in a more centralized location,” Kelle Messer, owner of Escape Room Lafayette, told Developing Lafayette.

If you've never been to an escape room, it's quite fun. You and your group are "locked" in a themed room and you have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to "escape" the room in an allotted amount of time.

The new, larger location is expected to have five brand new rooms.

While the exact date for the opening has not been made public, it is expected some time this spring. Or, you can try and crack the code that Escape Room Lafayette posted on Facebook last week.

