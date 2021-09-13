Former Erath Bobcat and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout Elijah Mitchell was phenomenal for the San Francisco 49ers in his NFL debut on Sunday.

The former 1st Team All-Sun Belt standout rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

NFL scouts followed Mitchell's senior season at UL throughout 2020.

After he ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, many felt he could be drafted as high as the third round.

Mitchell wasn't selected until the 6th round, and he reminded everyone today of his elite speed...and that the Niners got a steal.

San Francisco went on to win 41-33 over Detroit.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert left the game early with a knee injury, and if he misses time, Mitchell will slide into the starting role.

He showed Sunday he's capable of the job.

