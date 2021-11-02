Erath and UL Alum Elijah Mitchell’s NFL Career Off to a Fantastic Start

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has always stood out on a football field.

During his high school days with the Erath Bobcats, Mitchell humbled many defenders who tried to slow him down.

In 4 seasons with Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, he racked up 3,864 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns, while splitting carries with two other talented running backs.

Following his impressive Pro Day in March, I thought he would jump up on many teams draft boards.

Despite impressing scouts, he fell to the 6th round of the draft.

As each week of the 2021 NFL season passes, Mitchell is reminding the rest of the league the Niners got a steal.

Despite missing 2 games due to injury, Mitchell continues to make his mark and put himself into contention for NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In San Francisco's win on Sunday in Chicago, Mitchell led all players in week 8 with 137 rushing yards.

What's more impressive? How much of it came after contact.

Mitchell has rushed for 100+ yards in three of his first five NFL games.

He's up for the FedEx ground player of the week award, and should get the votes to win it based on his play.

On top of that, congratulations are in order to the Mitchell family, who welcomed a new baby into the world last week.

It's great to see Mitchell succeeding at the highest level, but for all who have followed his career, it's not surprising.

