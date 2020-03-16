EPA Expands List of Cleaners That Kill Coronavirus [VIDEO]

We're all nervous about the coronavirus, let's just be honest. And with that being said, the Environmental Protection Agency has just released an expanded list of cleaners and disinfectants that kill the coronavirus. If you are looking for the updated info on their website, it is under 'List N'. If you're not a scientist, it might look a little confusing, but most of this info is on the back of everyday household cleaners. There are 274 entries on the EPA’s list.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a formula for a bleach and water mixture to kill the coronavirus. It is:

Diluting your household bleach.

To make a bleach solution, mix:

5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water

OR 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water

'Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.'

The CDC also says “Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes. Consult the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfection products used. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed,”

Thanks to Heavy.com for the updated info, and ABC Action News in Tampa, Florida, for the video below.