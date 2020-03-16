Entire Quarantined Neighborhood In Italy Singing Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ Will Give You Chills

Of all the corona-content you've seen out there, this may be the most inspiring.

There has been a wide range of reactions as the effects of the Coronavirus is being felt all over the world. Fear, anxiety, sadness, and frustration are very normal and understandable feelings but there are also huge showings of humanity and resilience in the face of this unprecedented pandemic.

Italy saw the disease go out of control and is now on self-imposed quarantine. People locked down to prevent further spread, but they're still finding the most interesting ways to interact. A viral video from Twitter is a perfect example of how people are managing to come together without needing to be in the same room together.

This large group of Italians is seen on their balconies singing along to Katy Perry's hit song, "Roar" while dealing with isolation.

The video made its rounds on social media and even sparked a reaction from Katy Perry herself. Of course, we tend to take videos like this with a grain of salt being that so many people are quick to alter and edit clips to make them more appealing for shares and likes.

Like this video of Rihanna's "B**** Betta Have My Money." As epic as it is, it's actually fake.

What's even funnier is that the original video is actually people singing and dancing along to "Macarena."

Fake or not fake—let this be a reminder of how powerful music can be, especially during times like these.