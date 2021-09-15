Enter to Win ‘The Ultimate Saints Experience’ For Every Game This Football Season [Contest]

New Orleans Saints football is here and ESPN 1420 is your home for the best in Saints sports talk, every game, and one epic contest.

Do you want tickets to each home game? How about another great prize when the team is playing on the road?

We've dubbed the contest as "The Ultimate Saints Experience" and it's been made possible by our friends at Laborde Earles.

Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, Facebook

For each home game, we'll be giving away a pair of Plaza Level seats along with passes to a fully catered Saints VIP Tailgate Party with free food and an open bar before the game.

What about when the Black & Gold hits the road?

Thanks to our friends at Legends, each weekly winner on an away week will still throw an epic Black & Gold party at home, or at Legends, with a Legends Tailgate Prize Pack. It includes 10 burgers, 10 wraps, and 20 bags of chips that you can enjoy at Legends, or from the comfort of your home.

The deadline to enter each week is Thursday at midnight, with the exception of Thursday game weeks. Winners will be contacted each Friday morning, and we'll announce the winner's name on the air.

It's extremely easy to enter the contest, and you only have to do it one time. Enter once and you'll be eligible to win each week throughout the regular season.

This contest is only available to those who have our ESPN1420 app, so make sure you download it now for free in The App Store or Google Play.

