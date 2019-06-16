Enormous Snake Shows Up At A Shop In Broussard [PHOTOS]

That's a HUGE snake.

The guys at Moores Machine Shop in Brossard had an unexpected visitor Tuesday morning, an enormous snake.

The owner of the snake, who lives in Broussard, needed to measure the weight of it and he knew that the shop had a scale large enough to weigh the snake.

It weighed in at 131 pounds and is reportedly 17 feet long. If you're wondering what type snake this is, its a Burmese Python.

Some of the guys in the shop didn't mind holding the snake, while others suggested that they should cook some rice (jokingly).

Who knew people have such large animals/reptiles as pets in Acadiana???