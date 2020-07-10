Here we go.

Eminem and Kid Cudi dropped a new song titled "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady" and in the song, he uses an explicative when mentioning New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.

At about the 1:50 mark in the song Eminem drops this:

"I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s.

Got a lil' green, but I don't do weed.

Purp nor lean, that's Tunechi.

That's New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees."

Apparently the legendary rapper still isn't happy with Brees' comments about the National Anthem. Brees said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Since then, the future hall of fame quarterback has apologized for his words and his stance, but apparently that wasn't enough for Eminem.

In the track below you can hear Eminem also rip on politicians. It's a crazy time we're in and now the music industry seems to want in on the discussion.

What are your thoughts on this song? I should warn you, some may find the lyrics of this song to be offensive.