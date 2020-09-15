Elton High School Cancels Football Season

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced one south Louisiana high school to cancel its 2020 season.

The Elton Indians will play this season, after losing nine players over the past few months due to COVID-19.

Elton was reportedly down to only 20 players, including 10 freshmen.

Members of District 4-1A, Elton was looking forward to improving on last season's winless record, after winning three games in 2018.

The 2020 high school football season in Acadiana will begin for some teams on Thursday, October 1.