Elijah Mitchell Projected to Get Drafted by NFC East Team

A local prep standout, who went on to have a stellar career for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is going to be selected on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, according to one NFL Draft expert.

Matt Miller, of Draft Scout, who unveiled his seven-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft on Thursday, predicts former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football star running back Elijah Mitchell to be taken in the seventh round by an NFC East squad.

Miller projects Mitchell, who was a prep standout at Erath High School to be selected with the 209th pick by the Washington Football Team.

Now, obviously, draft projections and rankings will vary on different sites, but most draft experts view Mitchell as an outstanding prospect, as well as someone who has a good chance of playing on Sundays next year, regardless of where he is drafted.

Over his marvelous career with UL, Mitchell, who was voted a First-Team All-Louisiana selection this year, as well as a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick in 2019, rushed 527 times for 3,267 yards and 42 touchdowns.

This past season, Mitchell rushed for 878 yards and eight touchdowns, while helping the Cajuns to another great season.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.

Mitchell was a prep standout at Erath, posting 1,903 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior season, despite only seeing significant action in eight games due to injury.

In his high school career, Mitchell finished as the leading rusher in Bobcats' history with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

He continued that success at the collegiate level, and now his goal is to make a mark for himself at the professional level.