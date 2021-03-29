University Of Louisiana’s Elijah Mitchell Runs Lightning Fast 40-Yard-Dash At Pro Day In Lafayette

The University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns held their Pro Day today for NFL hopefuls, including star running back Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell was able to run the 40-yard-dash in an incredibly impressive 4.32 seconds.

Check out the video from @espn1420 below.

@Scott_1420 had all of the reports from the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Pro Day and you can find them on Twitter below.

More from Mitchell's goals going into his Pro Day below.

Mitchell gave credit to his training both in Texas and Louisiana, including the time he put in with the Head Assistant Strength Coach for the Ragin' Cajuns football team.

@Scott_1420 got Mitchell's feelings following the impressive Pro Day performance.

As far as the future is concerned, Mitchell has heard from the team out in NOLA but is ready to make an impact wherever he may land.

Congratulations to Elijah Mitchell and all of the Ragin's Cajuns who participated in today's Pro Day. We look forward to seeing you all on Sundays!

