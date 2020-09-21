Elijah Mitchell and Rhys Byrns Tabbed as SBC Players of the Week

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns grabbed yet another victory on Saturday to begin the season 2-0.

Two of the major contributors were running back Elijah Mitchell and punter Rhys Byrns. On Monday, they were both named to the weekly All-Sun Belt Team.

Mitchell, a senior from Erath was tabbed as the offensive player of the week for his contributions as he carried the ball 16 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He had a massive second-half of the football game where on two runs he produced a 59-yard touchdown and a 53-yard run for a total of 112 yards on two runs.

As for Bryns, the junior from Melbourne, Australia earned special teams player of the week honors for his efforts in aided a struggling offense at times flip the field position. He matched a career high with seven punts in the win for a total of 315 yards and averaged a season-high punt average of 45 yards per punt.

The victory didn't come easy however, as the Cajuns had to make a frantic comeback down 21-7 early in the second half and needed overtime to defeat Georgia State 34-31.

Louisiana, 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play will return to Lafayette for their first home game of the 2020 season when they welcome to Cajun Field Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia Southern.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 11a on Saturday morning.

