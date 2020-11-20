Elfrid Payton Waived by Knicks, What Comes Next?

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Hall of Famer Elfrid Payton is looking for a new team.

In a move to free up cap space, Payton was waived by the New York Knicks yesterday.

Payton, drafted 10th overall in 2014, has played for Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans and New York in the last 3 seasons.

He has been productive at each stop, including last season for a poorly constructed Knicks team. Payton averaged 10.0 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.

What comes next for Elfrid?

I expect him to clear waivers and enter free agency.

At only 26 years old, Payton's services will be valued by a number of teams.

He has yet to be on a playoff team.

I'd love to see Payton get an opportunity to play a role on a contender.

Speaking to him last month on my show, he spoke about his desire to play for a championship.

That wasn't going to happen in New York. Perhaps he'll have a better opportunity at his next stop.

With 17 career triple-doubles in 6 NBA seasons, Payton will be a difference maker with whoever signs him.