Elfrid Payton to Enter Ragin’ Cajun Athletics Hall of Fame

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball great will soon be given the highest honor that any former university athlete can ever receive.

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball great Ken Meyers, co-chairman of the Ragin' Cajun Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee, shared on social media over the weekend that former basketball great and current NBA player Elfrid Payton will enter that Hall of Fame this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame class is normally annually inducted during Homecoming Weekend, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has been in doubt, and was/is subject to change.

Currently, homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, when Louisiana plays host to Arkansas St. at Cajun Field.

The induction ceremonies traditionally take place the night before.

A native of Gretna, Louisiana, Payton averaged 10.0 points, to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists with the New York Knicks this season, his first with that organization.

The 25-year old Payton played in 42 games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists-per-game, after spending parts of four seasons with the Orlando Magic, as well as 19 games with the Phoenix Suns.

Payton played three years for the Cajuns, from the 2011-2012 season through the 2013-2014 campaign.

In his junior season (2013-2014) Payton emerged as one of the top defensive players in college basketball, while also averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game, helping lead Louisiana to the NCAA Tournament.

In that season, Payton was named first-team All-Sun Belt, the conference Defensive Player of the Year, and the National Defensive Player of the Year by winning the Lefty Driesell Award.

Following his junior season, Payton declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Magic with the 10th-overall pick.