New York Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton was in Lafayette last week to attend a special ceremony.

He was inducted into the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Hall of Fame.

Payton joined me on the show this morning to open up about what the Hall of Fame means to him, the UL rivalry in basketball with Georgia State, and what Ragin' Cajun fans mean to him.

We also discussed his NBA career, playing for the Knicks, what makes Madison Square Garden special, expectations for next season with new coach Tom Thibodeau, how Fatherhood has changed him, Sour Patch Kids, and more.