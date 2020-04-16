Elfrid Payton Donates Masks to Help NOLA Medical Workers

Elfrid Payton has always carried himself in a professional manner.

From his time at John Ehret high, to starring for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns in college, the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has always proven to be a great teammate.

Today, he's being a great teammate for his city.

The UL alum and New York Knicks point guard is stepping up to help the heroic medical workers in his hometown of New Orleans.

New Orleans and the state of Louisiana has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and it could be even worse is not for the bravery of the medical workers on the front lines.