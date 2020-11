Election 2020: Sports Wagering Results Across 8 Acadiana Parishes

Sports betting won in lopsided fashion across south Louisiana and here is how things panned out in Acadiana.

Sports Wagering - Lafayette Parish

YES - 67,533 (63%)

NO - 39,447 (37%)

Sports Wagering - Acadia Parish

YES - 15,954 (62%)

NO - 9,974 (38%)

Sports Wagering - Vermilion Parish

YES - 15,029 (60%)

NO - 9,948 (40%)

Sports Wagering - St. Martin Parish

YES - 18,973 (64%)

NO - 10,553 (36%)

Sports Wagering - St. Mary Parish

YES - 13,492 (65%)

NO - 7,360 (35%)

Sports Wagering - Iberia Parish

YES - 18,973 (64%)

NO - 10,553 (36%)

Sports Wagering - St. Landry Parish*

YES - 20,660 (59%)

NO - 14,118 (41%)

* 90 of 92 precincts reporting

Sports Wagering - Evangeline Parish

YES - 8,197 (62%)

NO - 5,040 (38%)