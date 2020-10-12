Elderly Lafayette Woman Thanks LUS Lineman for Restoring Power [PHOTO]

This photo is so powerful.

An elderly woman in Lafayette, Mrs Meaux, came out of her house to thank an LUS lineman after power was restored to her house following Hurricane Delta.

LUS and other power companies have been working around the clock to restore power to those they serve and to see this sweet woman come out to thank them--- it's powerful.

We are glad that Mrs Meaux, who is 103 years old, has the power she probably needs and I would encourage all of you to thank those working non-stop to restore power to your area.

Hurricane Delta may have been a speed bump for all of us in South Louisiana, but together we will get through these difficult days.