Elderly Couple Helping Each Other is the Epitome of True Love

This video is the definitive definition of true love. It was taken on December 17, 2020, in the parking lot of Meritus Credit Union on Guilbeau Rd. in Lafayette. At the very end of a year that has been living hell for most people. Maybe the universe sent us this moment to remind us about the good in people and explores the light at the end of the 2020 tunnel.

In just 11 seconds, this video will warm your heart, move your needle away from the anger of the world and maybe even tear you up in a good way.

We all could only hope to find someone who loves us this much in our lifetime. In a mere 11 seconds, these two individuals teach us to love, how to care for one another, selflessness and demonstrates the act of being kind to a tee.