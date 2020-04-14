Who knew vodka could be so useful? I only used it for a martini and a bloody mary. The alcoholic beverage can be used in many places other than the bar. I just recently found out vodka has antibacterial properties because everyone was using it to make hand sanitizer for the coronavirus pandemic. That got me to thinking. Hmmm, with antibacterial properties that must mean it can be used for other things too. After a little bit of research and personal trials, I'm sharing eight ways you can use vodka, other than drinking it. But, before you use vodka on any of these things, don't go out and buy Grey Goose. Use the cheapest vodka you can find because that won't make a difference in how it works with these hacks.

Eight Great Ways to Use Vodka Other Than Drinking